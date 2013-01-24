Inicio
Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio

Términos de búsqueda

Para más información sobre productos de consumidores y asistencia técnica ante la pandemia de COVID-19, de clic aquí.
COVID-19

Webinars clínicos

Página de inicio COVID-19

Recursos & asistencia clínica

Productos & servicios

Webinars clínicos

Página de inicio COVID-19

Recursos & asistencia clínica

Productos & servicios

Webinars clínicos
support icon

Asistencia clínica y recursos para el tratamiento del COVID-19


Acceda a la asistencia para productos, que incluye información de limpieza y desinfección, tutoriales en video, y más.
Recursos para ventilación & cuidados respiratorios
Recursos para cuidados intensivos & monitoreo de pacientes
Pautas de limpieza y desinfección para cuidados intensivos & monitoreo de pacientes
Pautas de limpieza y desinfección para productos de diagnóstico por imagen
Recursos y pautas de limpieza para ultrasonidos

Página de inicio COVID-19

Recursos & asistencia clínica

Productos & servicios

Webinars clínicos
covid

Productos y servicios para el tratamiento del COVID-19


Vea la cartera integral de soluciones de productos y servicios para el tratamiento de pacientes afectados por el COVID-19.
Ventilación & cuidados respiratorios
Diagnóstico por imagen
Monitoreo de pacientes y desfibriladores
Ultrasonido

Upcoming COVID-19 webinar

Clinical care providers discuss topics related to the treatment of COVID-19.

TEE in the COVID Era

 

May 8 | 6:00 PM EDT

Register now

E30 device training - Webinar

 

April 11 

View recording

Role of Multisomething in MRI

 

April 22 | 15:30 - 16:30 CET

 

Register now

Role of Multisomething in MRI

 

April 22 | 15:30 - 16:30 CET

 

Register now

Role of Multisomething in MRI

 

April 22 | 15:30 - 16:30 CET

 

Register now

Role of Multisomething in MRI

 

April 22 | 15:30 - 16:30 CET

 

Register now
Próximos webinars

Webinars

Seminarios virtuales

Philips ofrece a todos los profesionales de salud una serie de eventos virtuales y webinars.
Regístrese en un Webinar

Webinars anteriores sobre COVID-19 

 Aún puede ver los videos de webinars anteriores. (Contenidos en inglés).
COVID-19 Radiology Response: A view from the trenches
Edward Steiner MD, FACR
WellSpan Health/York Hospital of Pennsylvania
Gobal Punjabi, MD
Hennepin Healthcare, Minneapolis
Point of Care Ultrasound in the Emergency Department
Rachel Liu, MD, FACEP
Yale School of Medicine New Haven
Evolving Cardiac Dynamics with COVID-19 Patients: Experences from USA and Europe

Alexandra Goncalves, MD, PhD, MMSc

Medical Officer for Cardiology and Personal health, CMO Philips

Christomer Moore, MD
Associate Professor, Departement of Emergency Medicine Yale University School of Medicine
Luigi Badano, MD, PhD
Professor of Cardiology, University of Milan-Bicocca Italy
Lissa Sugeng, MD, MPH
Director of Yale Echolab Yale University School of Medicine
ASE Statement on Protection of Patients and Echocardiography Service Providers during the COVID-19 Pandemic: Your Questions Answered
Panelist include ASE President Madhav Swaminathan, MD, FASE, ASE President-Elect Judy Hung, MD, FASE, James Kirkpatrick, MD, FASE, Carol Mitchell, PhD, RDMS, RDCS, RVT, RT(r), ACS, FASE, Smadar Kort, MD, FASE, Cynthia Taub, MD, FASE, Lanqui Hua, ACS, APCA,RDCS (AE/PE/FE), FASE, Carlene McClanahan, RDCS(AE/PE), FASE and Paul Pottinger, MD, FACP, FIDSA.
Managing unnecessary alarms with patients in isolation

Jacob Turmell, DNP, RN, NP-C, ACNS-BC, CCRN-K

Alarm Management Thought Leader

The challenges of preventing ICU delirium with patients in isolation

Lauren Rodriguez, MSN, RN, CCRN

Workflow Optimization Thought Leader

Supporting NICU Families During Times of Separation

Christine Perez, PhD candidate, RN, BSN, CEIM, NTMNC

NICU Thought Leader

Philips Clinical Professional Services

Remote monitoring of isolation patients

Facilitated by:

Ray McLean, RN, BSN

Workflow Optimization Thought Leader

Guest Speakers:

Sarah McCalebb, RN, BSN, CEN
Lead Clinical Consultant

Pete Stribling, RN, MSN

National Senior Clinical Specialist

Lung Ultrasound Part 1 with Martin Altersberger MD, Thomas Binder MD, FESC
Lung Ultrasound Part 2 with Martin Altersberger MD, Thomas Binder MD, FESC
Martin Altersberger MD
Thomas Binder MD, FESC
Lung Ultrasound Webinar and Q&A on COVID-19 with DR. Sara Nikravan

Sara Nikravan, MD

Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology

Critical Care Medicine

Virginia Mason Medical Center

Infection control in the Emergency Department for COVID-19 with Dr. Arun Nagdev

Arun D. Nagdev, M.D.

Director of Emergency Ultrasound

Highland General Hospital

Alameda Health System

Associate Clinical Professor

Department of Emergency Medicine

University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine

Nuts and Bolts of Point-of-Care Echo: the 5E’s in COVID-19
Rachel Liu, MD, FACEP
Yale School of Medicine New Haven
Echocardiographic approach for assessment of patients with suspected myocarditis

Rick Meece, ACS, RDCS, RCS, RCIS, FASE

Advanced Imaging Specialist, Echocardiography

Perioperative and Structural Heart

See more aired webinars
*

Información de contacto

* Este campo es requerido
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
Al especificar su motivo de contacto podremos ofrecerle un mejor servicio.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

¿Qué significa esto?
Final CEE consent

Al hacer clic en este enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Cualquier enlace que aparezca en nuestro sitio web y que conduzca a sitios de terceros se le ofrece solo para obtener ayuda y de ninguna manera representa una afiliación o promoción de la información disponible en estos sitios. Philips no representa ni garantiza ninguna información disponible en estos sitios web.

I understand

Al hacer clic en este enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Cualquier enlace que aparezca en nuestro sitio web y que conduzca a sitios de terceros se le ofrece solo para obtener ayuda y de ninguna manera representa una afiliación o promoción de la información disponible en estos sitios. Philips no representa ni garantiza ninguna información disponible en estos sitios web.

I understand