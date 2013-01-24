Inicio
Dé un paso al futuro hoy mismo con la última generación de ventiladores Philips. El ventilador Trilogy EV300 ofrece un rendimiento mejorado en ventilación no invasiva (NIV) e invasiva (IV), a fin de tratar a los pacientes con un solo dispositivo durante toda su internación, independientemente de los cambios que se produzcan. Trilogy EV300 está diseñado para acompañar a sus pacientes en todo momento y permitirle ahorrar tiempo y esfuerzo a su personal durante los traslados de los pacientes de un área a otra en el hospital.

Especificaciones

Ventilation modes
Ventilation modes
A/C-PC
  • Control asistido (regulador de presión)
A/C-VC
  • Control asistido (control de volumen)
CPAP
  • Presión positiva continua en las vías respiratorias
PSV
  • Ventilación con presión de soporte
S/T
  • Ventilación temporizada/espontánea
SIMV-PC
  • Ventilación obligatoria intermitente sincronizada (regulador de presión)
SIMV-VC
  • Ventilación obligatoria intermitente sincronizada (control de volumen)
Physical
Physical
Weight
  • 6,3 Kg (13,8 lb) con batería intercambiable sin desconexión
Size
  • 19,3cm de profundidad x 28,6cm de ancho x 24,5cm(7,6 pulg profundidadx11,25 pulg de anchox9,65 pulg)
Screen dimensions
  • 20,32 cm (8 pulg.)
Ingress protection
  • IP22: protección contra objetos del tamaño de dedo y a prueba de goteo cuando un máximo de 15 grados
Oxygen
Oxygen
Low flow
  • 0 a 30 l/min; 10 psi como máximo
High pressure
  • 280 a 600 kPa (de 41 a 87 psi)
Magnet 1.5T
Magnet 1.5T
I:E ratio
  • 9,9:1 a 1:9,9
Measured and displayed patient parameters
Measured and displayed patient parameters
Tidal volume (Vti or Vte)
  • 0 a 2000 ml
Minute ventilation (MinVent)
  • 0 a 30 l/min
Leak
  • 0 a 200 l/min
Respiratory rate (RR)
  • 0 a 90 BPM
Peak inspiratory flow PIF
  • 0 a 200 l/min
Peak inspiratory pressure PIP
  • 0 a 90 cmH₂O
Mean airway pressure
  • 0 a 90 cmH₂O
Spontaneous triggered breaths
  • 0 a 100 %
Dynamic compliance (Dyn C)
  • 1 a 100 ml/cmH₂O
Dynamic resistance (Dyn R)
  • 5 a 200 cmH₂O/l/seg
Dynamic plateau pressure
  • 0 a 90 cmH₂O
Auto-PEEP
  • 0 a 20 cmH₂O
FiO₂ with FiO₂ sensor
  • 21 a 100 %
SpO₂ with pulse oximeter
  • 0 a 100 %
Pulse rate with pulse oximeter
  • 18 a 321 PPM
EtCO₂ with CO₂ accessory
  • 0 a 150 mmHg
Electrical
Electrical
AC input voltage
  • 100 V a 240 V; 50/60 Hz; 1,7 a 0,6 A
DC input voltage
  • 12/24 V; 6,5 A
Li-ion batteries
  • Baterías de iones de litio sin desconexión:7,5 horas cada período nominal total(según IEC80601-2-72)
Charge time for battery
  • Tiempo de carga para la batería desmontable e interna:de 0% al 80%: 2,5 horas; de0% al 100%:3,5horas
Alarms
Alarms
Inspiratory Pressure
  • 1 - 90 cmH₂O
Tidal Volume
  • Desactivado, 10 a 2000 ml
Minute Ventilation
  • Desactivado, 0,2 a 30 l/min
Respiratory Rate
  • Desactivado, 1 a 90 BPM
Circuit Disconnection
  • Desactivada, 5 a 60 s
Apnea Interval
  • 5 a 60 s.
EasyDiagnost Eleva
EasyDiagnost Eleva
Storage temperature
  • Temperatura: -25 °C a 70 °C; humedad relativa: 5 % a 93 %; RH: sin condensación
Environmental
Environmental
Operating Conditions
  • 0 °C a 40°C, 5%-90%HR (sin condensación);presión atmosférica:62 a 106kPa;altitud:-1261 a 12,971 pies
Transient operating temp
  • +20 °C a +50 °C
Controls
Controls
AVAPS with passive circuit
  • Solo para los modos PSV, S/T y A/C-PC
Tidal volume
  • 35 a 2000ml en circuitos dedoble rama y de flujo activo,50 a 2000ml en circuitos PAP activosypasivos
Breath rate
  • 0 a 80 BPM
PEEP
  • 0 a 35 cmH₂0 para circuitos activos; 3 a 25 cmH₂0 para circuitos pasivos
EPAP/CPAP
  • 3 - 25 cmH₂0
IPAP
  • 3 - 60 cmH₂0
Pressure support/control
  • 0 - 60 cmH₂0
Inspiratory time
  • 0,3 a 5 seg
Rise time
  • 0-6 seg
Triggering and cycling
  • Apagado, Auto-Trak, sensible, Auto-Trak y activación por flujo
Flow trigger sensitivity
  • 0,5 a 9 l/min
Flow cycle sensitivity
  • 10 % al 90 % del flujo máximo
Flow pattern
  • Cuadrado, rampa
FiO₂
  • 21 % al 100 %
Inspiratory time min/max
  • 0,3 a 3 seg
Backup ventilation
  • ENCENDIDO, APAGADO
Standards
Standards
General
  • IEC 60601-1-1 Equipo médico eléctrico. Parte 1-1: Requisitos generales de seguridad
Collateral
  • IEC 60601-1-11 Entorno de atención médica en el hogar según el uso válido para el transporte
Particular
  • ISO 80601-2-72 Parte2-72 ISO 80601-2-12 Parte2-12 ISO 80601-2-61 Parte2-61 ISO 80601-2-55 Parte 2-55
Wireless communication
  • Bluetooth v4.1, ISO/IEC 18092:2013, 21481 ed 2.0, 14443 ed 2.0, WLAN Std: IEEE 802.11 (2012) b/g/n
  • **Tiempo nominal de ejecución por método en la Comisión Electrotécnica Internacional (7,5 horas/batería). El tiempo de carga de la batería desmontable, de 0 % a 80 %, es de 2,5 horas, mientras que el de la batería interna, de 0 % a 100 %, es de 3,5 horas.

