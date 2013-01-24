El sistema de guía de precisión SyncVision agiliza la evaluación de la lesión, simplifica la medición de vasos y ofrece una terapia precisa junto con la corriente de imagenología fluoroscópica existente.
Al hacer clic en este enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Cualquier enlace que aparezca en nuestro sitio web y que conduzca a sitios de terceros se le ofrece solo para obtener ayuda y de ninguna manera representa una afiliación o promoción de la información disponible en estos sitios. Philips no representa ni garantiza ninguna información disponible en estos sitios web.
1. Costa, Angiolillo DJ, Tannenbaum M, et al. Impact of Stent Deployment Procedural Factors on Long-term Effectiveness and Safety of Sirolimus-Eluting Stents (Final results of the Multicenter Prospective STLLR Trial). Am J Cardiol. 2008; 101(12):1704-1711.
2. Renata Rogacka, Azeem Latib, Antonio Colombo. IVUS-Guided Stent Implantation to Improve Outcome: A Promise Waiting to be Fulfilled. Curr Cardiol Rev. 2009;5(2):78–86.
3. Witzenbichler B, Maehara A, Weisz G, et al. Relationship Between Intravascular Ultrasound Guidance and Clinical Outcomes After Drug-Eluting Stents: The ADAPT-DES Study. Circulation. 2014;129:463-470.
4. 202-0013.53 SRS, Sync-Rx System pg 19,24.
5. Jakabcin J1, Spacek R, Bystron M, et al. Long-term health outcome and mortality evaluation after invasive coronary treatment using drug eluting stents with or without the IVUS guidance. Randomized control trial. HOME DES IVUS. Catheter Cardiovasc Interv. 2010;75(4):578-583.
6. 209-0030.02 Test Rpt, Use Validation, SyncVision. Pg. 9, Section 10.3; pg 14 – results.
9. Patel, et al. ACCF/SCAI/STS/AATS/AHA/ASNC/HFSA/SCCT 2012 Appropriate use criteria for coronary revascularization focused update: a report of the American College of Cardiology Foundation Appropriate Use Criteria Task Force, Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions, Society of Thoracic Surgeons, American Association for Thoracic Surgery, American Heart Association, American Society of Nuclear Cardiology, and the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2012;59(9):857-881.
10. Kim SH, Kim YH, Kang SJ, et al. Long-term outcomes of intravascular ultrasound-guided stenting in coronary bifurcation lesions. Am J Cardiol. 2010;106(5):612-618.
11. Patel Y, Depta JP, Novak E, et al. Long-term outcomes with use of intravascular ultrasound for the treatment of coronary bifurcation lesions. Am J Cardiol. 2012;109(7):960-965.
12. Davies JE, et al. Coronary artery physiological stenosis mapping: application of pressure wire technology to measure stenosis significance, length, and predict the outcome of intervention. Abstract presented at PCR 2014
13. An iFR cut-point of 0.89 matches best with an FFR ischemic cut-point of 0.80 with a specificity of 87.8% and sensitivity of 73.0%. (iFR Operator’s Manual 505-0101.23)
14. Fractional Flow Reserve–Guided PCI versus Medical Therapy in Stable Coronary Disease. N Engl J Med. 2012;367(11):991-1001.
*Data on file
Al hacer clic en este enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Cualquier enlace que aparezca en nuestro sitio web y que conduzca a sitios de terceros se le ofrece solo para obtener ayuda y de ninguna manera representa una afiliación o promoción de la información disponible en estos sitios. Philips no representa ni garantiza ninguna información disponible en estos sitios web.