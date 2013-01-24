Perfil de la empresa

Inicio
Royal Philips es una empresa holandesa de tecnología diversificada que se enfoca en mejorar la vida de las personas a través de importantes innovaciones en las áreas del cuidado de la salud, estilo de vida del consumidor e iluminación. La empresa es líder en cuidados cardíacos, cuidados intensivos y cuidados de la salud en el hogar; en soluciones de iluminación energéticamente eficientes y nuevas aplicaciones de iluminación, así como en afeitadoras, cuidado personal y salud bucal.
Philips ha reforzado su posición de liderazgo en el rápido crecimiento del mercado de la terapia guiada por imagen con la adquisición de Volcán. El nuevo negocio recibió el despacho de la marca CE y la FDA de Estados Unidos para su tecnología de medición IFR Scouts próxima generación, ampliando aún más su amplia cartera de imágenes y medición catéteres para aplicaciones cardiovasculares.
Creciente negocio de patología digital de Philips a través de su liderazgo tecnológico, la compañía firmó un acuerdo de desarrollo conjunto con el Sistema de Salud de Monte Sinaí en Nueva York para crear una base de datos de la patología digital de cientos de miles de muestras de tejido analógica y desarrollar algoritmos innovadores que permitan en última instancia más la atención al paciente personalizado.

 
Philips hizo nuevas incursiones con sus sistemas de iluminación CityTouch, con la adopción de Los Ángeles de un sistema avanzado de gestión Philips que utiliza las tecnologías móviles y basadas en la nube para controlar su alumbrado público. CityTouch el sistema de gestión conectado de iluminación Philips actualmente se utiliza en más de 250 ciudades en todo el mundo.

 

Philips will outfit the New NY Bridge in New York with cloud-based connected LED lighting, transforming this iconic landmark through remotely programmed dynamic colorful architectural lighting and roadway lighting. The project involves Philips ActiveSite and Philips CityTouch cloud-based systems, allowing remote monitoring and management. It is the largest, most advanced architectural bridge and roadway infrastructure project in the USA.
Philips results in Q3 2015

Philips in Q1 2021

Sales: EUR 3.8 bln

Adjusted EBITA margin: 9.5%
Our transition towards a circular economy

Rethink the future

Changing the way we do business
Circular economy

Philips' transition to a circular economy
Annual Report 2020

Annual Report 2020

Philips outlines its financial and sustainability performance in 2020
