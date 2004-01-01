Affiniti CVx, built on the Philips innovative cardiovascular ultrasound platform, has powerful AI-based capabilities to help you transcend today's complexities and propel echocardiography into the next dimension. Affiniti CVx offers smart features to enable you to achieve greater consistency, accessible innovation, smarter workflows and easier scalability. This is all on one familiar, industry-leading platform so you can act and decide with the ease you know and the legacy you trust.
Our most leading-edge, versatile ultrasound transducer technology provides remarkable 2D and 3D TTE image quality with xPlane and iRotate capabilities. Designed to simplify your imaging workflow for even difficult-to-image patients.
Transductor de disposición curva C5-1
VEPIQ Dynamic HeartModel
Dynamic HeartModel brings fully automated, advanced live 3D quantification. With one button press you can get 3D EF, LV and LA quantification from the same cycle .
Dynamic HeartModel brings fully automated, advanced live 3D quantification. With one button press you can get 3D EF, LV and LA quantification from the same cycle .
Dynamic HeartModel brings fully automated, advanced live 3D quantification. With one button press you can get 3D EF, LV and LA quantification from the same cycle .
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time.
AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time.
AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA, and RV, as well as automated EF and mid-layer strain for a comprehensive LV assessment within the same application, improving workflow and saving time.
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Provides automated evaluation of wall motion in a standard 17-segment bullseye display to aid objective LV wall assessment. With Auto SWMS, you can achieve greater reproducibility and efficiency in your workflows.
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings.
Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings.
Auto Measure provides fully automated 2D doppler and length measurements along with AI assisted Smart (Doppler) View ID which further enhances time-savings.
iRotate to easily access an optimal view
Electronically access the optimum view within the acoustical window between ribs instead of manually rotating the transducer to search for an unobscured window. This can increase accuracy in measuring LV volumes because the image is less likely to be foreshortened.
Electronically access the optimum view within the acoustical window between ribs instead of manually rotating the transducer to search for an unobscured window. This can increase accuracy in measuring LV volumes because the image is less likely to be foreshortened.
Electronically access the optimum view within the acoustical window between ribs instead of manually rotating the transducer to search for an unobscured window. This can increase accuracy in measuring LV volumes because the image is less likely to be foreshortened.
Next-generation TEE imaging
The xMatrix X8-2t transducer brings exceptional image quality and confidence to TEE imaging. Live 3D and Live 3D color flow, together with latest capabilities such as xPlane Doppler and MultiVue, help you to make a confident diagnosis in even the most complex cases.
The xMatrix X8-2t transducer brings exceptional image quality and confidence to TEE imaging. Live 3D and Live 3D color flow, together with latest capabilities such as xPlane Doppler and MultiVue, help you to make a confident diagnosis in even the most complex cases.
The xMatrix X8-2t transducer brings exceptional image quality and confidence to TEE imaging. Live 3D and Live 3D color flow, together with latest capabilities such as xPlane Doppler and MultiVue, help you to make a confident diagnosis in even the most complex cases.
Collaboration Live para tele-ultrasonido
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan. Collaboration Live allows you to reach out directly from the ultrasound system for real-time access to remote senior expertise. Collaboration Live with multi-party lets you connect up to six participants in a call. You can even connect system to system so you can give and get support from your colleagues during an ultrasound exam.
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan. Collaboration Live allows you to reach out directly from the ultrasound system for real-time access to remote senior expertise. Collaboration Live with multi-party lets you connect up to six participants in a call. You can even connect system to system so you can give and get support from your colleagues during an ultrasound exam.
Now your ultrasound system can do more than scan. Collaboration Live allows you to reach out directly from the ultrasound system for real-time access to remote senior expertise. Collaboration Live with multi-party lets you connect up to six participants in a call. You can even connect system to system so you can give and get support from your colleagues during an ultrasound exam.
Experience echo workflow with Ultrasound Workspace
Ultrasound Workspace es un sistema holístico, escalable y de visualización, análisis y generación de informes cardiovasculares que se basa en la plataforma TOMTEC-ARENA. Permite una eficiencia clínica de primer nivel al proporcionar a los equipos de atención flexibilidad en el flujo de trabajo: permite las mismas capacidades de diagnóstico dentro y fuera del carro; analizar datos independientes del proveedor; aprovechar la IA en una amplia gama de aplicaciones; con una plataforma tecnológica y un modelo de licencias altamente escalables; y soporte integral personalizado.
Ultrasound Workspace es un sistema holístico, escalable y de visualización, análisis y generación de informes cardiovasculares que se basa en la plataforma TOMTEC-ARENA. Permite una eficiencia clínica de primer nivel al proporcionar a los equipos de atención flexibilidad en el flujo de trabajo: permite las mismas capacidades de diagnóstico dentro y fuera del carro; analizar datos independientes del proveedor; aprovechar la IA en una amplia gama de aplicaciones; con una plataforma tecnológica y un modelo de licencias altamente escalables; y soporte integral personalizado.
Ultrasound Workspace es un sistema holístico, escalable y de visualización, análisis y generación de informes cardiovasculares que se basa en la plataforma TOMTEC-ARENA. Permite una eficiencia clínica de primer nivel al proporcionar a los equipos de atención flexibilidad en el flujo de trabajo: permite las mismas capacidades de diagnóstico dentro y fuera del carro; analizar datos independientes del proveedor; aprovechar la IA en una amplia gama de aplicaciones; con una plataforma tecnológica y un modelo de licencias altamente escalables; y soporte integral personalizado.
10. ¿Puedo usar Lumify para imágenes pediátricas?
From fetal echo to pediatrics to adult congenital patients, Affiniti CVx offers a depth of imaging capability combined with streamlined cardiac workflow to reduce the steps and time needed for challenging exams such as TTE and TEE.
From fetal echo to pediatrics to adult congenital patients, Affiniti CVx offers a depth of imaging capability combined with streamlined cardiac workflow to reduce the steps and time needed for challenging exams such as TTE and TEE.
From fetal echo to pediatrics to adult congenital patients, Affiniti CVx offers a depth of imaging capability combined with streamlined cardiac workflow to reduce the steps and time needed for challenging exams such as TTE and TEE.
TOMTEC MV evaluación
The lightweight L12-3 ERGO transducer provides superb detail and resolution including MicroFlow Imaging for remarkable sensitivity in assessing blood flow. The eL18-4 transducer provides thin-slice imaging for exceptional tissue uniformity from near to far depth of field across a wide range of applications and depth requirements.
The lightweight L12-3 ERGO transducer provides superb detail and resolution including MicroFlow Imaging for remarkable sensitivity in assessing blood flow. The eL18-4 transducer provides thin-slice imaging for exceptional tissue uniformity from near to far depth of field across a wide range of applications and depth requirements.
The lightweight L12-3 ERGO transducer provides superb detail and resolution including MicroFlow Imaging for remarkable sensitivity in assessing blood flow. The eL18-4 transducer provides thin-slice imaging for exceptional tissue uniformity from near to far depth of field across a wide range of applications and depth requirements.
Cuantificación de válvula tricúspide automática 3D***
Analyze the complex anatomy of the mitral valve in 3D as well as its dynamic mechanics. This is useful from the initial discovery of mitral valve disease or pathologym to support device planning, and through monitoring of pre- and postoperative cases.
Analyze the complex anatomy of the mitral valve in 3D as well as its dynamic mechanics. This is useful from the initial discovery of mitral valve disease or pathologym to support device planning, and through monitoring of pre- and postoperative cases.
Analyze the complex anatomy of the mitral valve in 3D as well as its dynamic mechanics. This is useful from the initial discovery of mitral valve disease or pathologym to support device planning, and through monitoring of pre- and postoperative cases.
3D Auto LAA for left atrial appedage sizing
Acquire the LAA ostium size quickly and easily. Automation reduces inter- or intra-user variability, increasing confidence during procedures.
Acquire the LAA ostium size quickly and easily. Automation reduces inter- or intra-user variability, increasing confidence during procedures.
Acquire the LAA ostium size quickly and easily. Automation reduces inter- or intra-user variability, increasing confidence during procedures.
Customizable cardiology-focused interface
Designed to optimize cardiac workflow, the interface delivers "walk-up usability" so that users can perform exams with minimal training. The interface can be configured to match your specific workflow, which means you can focus on the patient and images, rather than searching for controls.
Designed to optimize cardiac workflow, the interface delivers "walk-up usability" so that users can perform exams with minimal training. The interface can be configured to match your specific workflow, which means you can focus on the patient and images, rather than searching for controls.
Designed to optimize cardiac workflow, the interface delivers "walk-up usability" so that users can perform exams with minimal training. The interface can be configured to match your specific workflow, which means you can focus on the patient and images, rather than searching for controls.
EPIQ CVx/CVxi está disponible en determinados países. Comuníquese con su representante de Philips para más información.
*2020 IMV ServiceTrak™ Imaging Award winner for best ultrasound customer satisfaction, system performance and service.
