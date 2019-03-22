El monitor de signos vitales EarlyVue VS30 de Philips libera el poder de la puntuación de alerta temprana (EWS) automatizada para ayudarle a identificar rápidamente signos sutiles de deterioro del paciente, y ofrecer atención proactiva con confianza. Detección temprana, intervención inteligente.
|Measurement range
|
|Pediatric systolic range
|
|Neonatal pulse rate range
|
|Adult systolic range
|
|NBP interval choices
|
|Neonatal systolic range
|
|Pediatric pulse rate range
|
|Adult pulse rate range
|
|Humidity, operating and storage for monitor
|
|Humidity, operating and storage for monitor with recorder and paper
|
|Refresh frequency
|
|Screen size
|
|Screen type
|
|Viewing angle
|
|Resolution
|
|Battery, lithium ion, smart battery
|
|Internal power supply
|
|Battery operating time (new, fully charged)
|
|Height
|
|Width
|
|Depth
|
|Frequency
|
|Weight (fully options, with battery)
|
|Maximum output power consumption
|
|Type
|
|User selectable speeds
|
|Paper width
|
|Hemoglobina total (SpHb)
|
|Frecuencia respiratoria acústica (RRa)
|
