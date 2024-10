Proteja y mejore su inversión en RM

Prevent issues before they occur through proactive remote monitoring, remote diagnostics and remote and field service support. Simplify lifecycle management through proactive upgrades, boosting clinical capabilities and performance. Stay up to date through access to the latest cybersecurity patches and mandatory safety fixes. Enjoy predictable cashflow by leveraging more diverse funding sources. Deliver care now and start your repayments later. Benefit from transparent, predictable cost structures and avoid the burden and risk of upfront expenditures.